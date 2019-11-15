RFMF on standby to assist when the need arises

The Republic of the Fiji Military Forces is on standby should the need for disaster relief efforts arise.

Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto says platoons in Nadi and Lautoka are ready with re-enforcements who will later be joined by 3FIR officers and engineers from Suva.

More than one hundred soldiers in the Western Division are ready to assist, Rear Admiral Naupoto says officers on leave have been asked to report to work this morning.

“We are getting a full recall from tomorrow so from tomorrow we are fully back in but right now here in Nabuni we have approximately 40 people who are on standby, some of them are going to go across to the west this afternoon.”

Commander Naupoto says they will also deploy standby teams to outer islands.

“Those in the 3FIR and Engineers this afternoon they are travelling down to the west and our troops over there who are on standby. Our troops here in Suva we have our Engineers on standby, I am visiting them today, getting the tools and everything ready. Also, the 3FIR are on standby. The Navy is also securing their ships and certainly, there will be ready to deploy.”

RFMF has also received aid from the Chinese government which will also help in disaster relief efforts.

These include fuel, water trucks, and troop movement vehicles.

“Yes, today as we on standby for cyclone we are also receiving these vehicles from china as there aid to us, it’s a combination of different types of vehicles that will help us do our job we just getting them here to Nabuni and they will undergo registration process with LTA AND ALL THE necessary process before they are utilized here at the RFMF”.

The Republic of the Fiji Military Forces is closely collaborating with the National Disaster Management Office as Tropical Cyclone Sarai looms over the group.