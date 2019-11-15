Home

Reports of damage in Kadavu

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 9, 2020 6:49 am

Reports are emerging of extensive damage to villages in Kadavu due to TC Harold.

FBC News has received pictures of homes in Rakiraki village in Yale, Kadavu which were destroyed by strong winds.

There is debris lying everywhere, along with fallen trees.

The coastal villages was also affected by storm surges brought on by TC Harold.

Kadavu felt the full brunt of the system which passed as close 30 kilometres from the island.

Communication with Kadavu has been almost impossible since yesterday afternoon.

 

 

