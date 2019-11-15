Home

Rehabilitation work underway on Moce Island

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk josaia@fbc.com.fj | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 21, 2020 6:25 am

Villagers in Nasau and Korotolu on Moce Island in Lau are picking up the pieces after severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa battered the island on Friday night.

Moce Secondary School Teacher, Taufa Vunise says most houses in both villages are damaged and plantations destroyed as a direct consequence of strong winds and storm surges.

Vunise says the villagers are counting their lucky stars as no reports of injuries were recorded.

Article continues after advertisement

“The villagers were so scared and all. And we thankful that we already informed them that the strength that the cyclone has not gone yet, they have to prepare themselves for the worst. They did not take it lightly, they were very serious about it.”

She adds people on the island have been informed to make do with whatever they have over the next few days.

“The people of Moce right now start cleaning up with the broken them and we informed them to start little by little, don’t panic because we will face some strong winds at times and rain, but what matter most is their health and safety.”

While waiting on relevant authorities, villagers are now working together to clean up and rebuild whatever they can until assistance arrives on their doorsteps.

 

 

