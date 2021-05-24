Refresher courses to be provided for tsunami evacuation

Plans are underway to undertake refresher courses for tsunami evacuation and disaster preparedness around the country.

Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources Permanent Secretary Dr Raijeli Taga says this was made imminent following the Tongan volcanic eruption last month, which led to multiple coastal areas experiencing tidal surges.

“To err with caution, we always advise them, when those things happen, evacuate. Those are documented in the protocols and that is what we need to enlighten the communities with.”

Taga says people need to be aware of the signs that precede natural disasters as well as keep up-to-date with warnings issued from authorities during emergencies and the cyclone season.