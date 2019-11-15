Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Natural Disaster

Refrain from going out to sea says Met Office

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
January 17, 2020 5:18 am
The Fiji Metrological Office is warning people to refrain from going out into the open waters with Tropical Cyclone Tino heading our way.

The Fiji Metrological Office is warning people to refrain from going out into the open waters with Tropical Cyclone Tino heading our way.

Fiji Met Director Misaele Funkai says heavy rain is the major issue in the present time with seas being rough and the high tide at 2.01 pm.

Funaki says as the category one cyclone moves closer, people residing in Vanua Levu will start to feel strong winds.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds with a number of people particularly those in the North usually out fishing on Friday, should put these plans on hold.

The Met Office is predicting the weather to worsen after midday and as the system moves towards Lau and the Lomaiviti Group, those residing in the Eastern half of Viti Levu will also start to feel the impact.

Funkai says people need to make preparations and be ready as there will be not much time at the last minute.

FBC News has spoken to some people in the North and they say, they have been experiencing rain with not much wind as yet.

However, all say they have made the necessary preparations.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.