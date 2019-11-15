Refrain from going out to sea says Met Office

The Fiji Metrological Office is warning people to refrain from going out into the open waters with Tropical Cyclone Tino heading our way.

Fiji Met Director Misaele Funkai says heavy rain is the major issue in the present time with seas being rough and the high tide at 2.01 pm.

Funaki says as the category one cyclone moves closer, people residing in Vanua Levu will start to feel strong winds.

He adds with a number of people particularly those in the North usually out fishing on Friday, should put these plans on hold.

The Met Office is predicting the weather to worsen after midday and as the system moves towards Lau and the Lomaiviti Group, those residing in the Eastern half of Viti Levu will also start to feel the impact.

Funkai says people need to make preparations and be ready as there will be not much time at the last minute.

FBC News has spoken to some people in the North and they say, they have been experiencing rain with not much wind as yet.

However, all say they have made the necessary preparations.