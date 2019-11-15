Red Cross volunteers to receive training on issues of violence

The Fiji Red Cross Society says it has come across victims of domestic and sexual violence during natural disasters.

Most volunteer first responders say they struggle to deal with these issues and help families who are affected.

The Society has partnered with the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre to address the situation.

FRCS Director-General, Ilisapeci Rokotunidau hopes to get enough training to better deal with victims of domestic violence in the middle of natural disasters.

“A lot of volunteers I can say were traumatized by the stories and sadly there are not enough avenues for us to deal with these instances when volunteers come back.”

FWCC Coordinator, Shamima Ali says there are specific ways for helpers to respond to victims of domestic abuse.

We should have this training so you are able to be the first responders, responding sensitively to any cases that you recognize and how to recognize.”

Rokotunidau says the training will also help their members work with communities to get proper qualified assistance.

“A lot of times during disasters, access to services are affected because the communication systems may be down even the roads may be down so the work with crisis center is going to help us”

Heading into the cyclone season, the Society hopes to have all volunteers trained in case they need to be deployed.