Rain picks up in Nadi

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
December 28, 2019 4:59 am
Rain has picked up again in Nadi with TC Sarai moving pass the group.

The rain has picked up again in Nadi as TC Sarai moves past the group.

In the last hour, the rain had eased however winds were still strong in Nadi.

The power supply is still down in most places and no time-frame has been given for its restoration.

Police continue to patrol Nadi to ensure the safety of citizens.

The majority of places in town and surrounding areas are still empty at this hour.

The Fiji Meteorological Services is also expected to call a press conference later today.

Meanwhile, most parts of Sigatoka are experiencing a blackout.

