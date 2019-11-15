Rain continues in Vanua Levu

Rain continues in Labasa but that has not stopped people from moving around in the main town area.

Although there is less than usual traffic, people are turning up to work and to do shopping.

Some shops and offices are closed while some have just opened with employees keeping a watch on the weather situation.

Article continues after advertisement

There is police visibility in the town area, monitoring the public movement at this time.

There hasn’t been any report of heavy flooding in the low lying areas however some roads outside of the town are getting flooded due to blocked drains.

Nanuku Street in Labasa Town is partly flooded. Motorists are advised to drive with care.

Parts of roads into Namara Settlement are flooded as well.

Evacuation centers are open for those who need to move in. There is no confirmation yet if there are any evacuees in any of these centers.

The District EOCs were activated yesterday and are monitoring the situation on the ground.

In Savusavu, there has been heavy rain as well but no reports of heavy flooding yet.