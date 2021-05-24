Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|Vorovoro village prepares for the third wave|Complacency will put health systems under pressure|596 COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Negative results compulsory for Eastern travel|Crew test positive, shipping schedule changes|Safety of tourists remain priority: Minister|More booster doses to arrive soon|Ministry will continue to advance COVID measures|Omicron confirmed in the country|Ministry revises protocols|580 new COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Ministry calls for cooperation|Ministry continues to monitor the outbreak|Booster shot effective against Omicron|RFMF commit to assisting MOH response efforts|MOH confident in its mitigation plans|Ministry to avoid population blanket measures|Vaccination is critical in protecting Fijians from this third wave|High level of vaccination means our freedom remains: PM|MOH monitoring unvaccinated red zones|COVID-19 is our common enemy says PM|Several people on Lakeba Island told to isolate|Maritime shipping measures to be strengthened|
Full Coverage

Natural Disaster

Rain and flooding major concern with TD03F

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 8, 2022 12:34 pm
[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

Fijians are being urged to prepare now for flooding as more rain is forecast to affect the group.

Acting Manager Forecasting Centre, Stephen Meke says the main concern with Tropical Disturbance 03F is flooding.

Meke adds should TD03F develop into a cyclone it will be Category Two at the most and will remain to the West of Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“So we should expect it to start drifting closer to us later today into tomorrow but by later Sunday and on Monday it is expected to be just to the Southwest of Viti Levu. At the moment we are anticipating that it might become a Category One or Category Two at max for this system.”

Meke says as at 11am TD03F was located 550km West of Nadi and active rain bands from the system continue to affect the whole of the Fiji group adding that flooding will be the main concern for many.

“We should expect rain to continue and we should prepare for flooding especially the Western and Northern Divisions. SO to those in flood-prone areas prepare for flood as we expect this rain to continue like this at least for the next couple of days.”

Meke says according to their forecast of the current system, the weather should begin to clear by Thursday or Friday.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.