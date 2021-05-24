Possibility of Tropical Cyclone developing by Monday is moderate to high

A Tropical disturbance TD03F that lingers to the Southwest of Fiji has a moderate to high chance of intensifying into a tropical cyclone from next Monday.

In a statement, the Fiji Weather Office says that as of 12pm today, TD03F was located about 440km west-northwest of Nadi and is moving southwest at 45 kilometres per hour.

It adds that TD03F is expected to be slow-moving to the southwest of Fiji till early next week due to a high-pressure system situated to the far south of Fiji.

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

The Weather Office says the Tropical Disturbance is expected to bring continuous heavy rain over Fiji.

It adds that rain has been experienced in the last couple of days and with already saturated soil, there is a high risk of landslides and severe flooding.

The Weather Office says the system is also expected to bring strong to damaging gale force winds of up to 85 kilometres per hour with a wind gust of up to 120 kilometres per hour over western and southern parts of Vanua Levu, Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, northern and western parts of Viti Levu, Beqa, Vatulele and Kadavu.



[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

It says people living along the coast can expect significant wave heights of about four to five metres over southwest Viti Levu waters, northern Vanua Levu waters,

Yasawa and Mamanuca waters, Vatu-i-Ra and Kadavu passages.

This poses a high risk of sea travel especially for small crafts and is not suitable for coastal activities.

The Fiji Meteorological Service will continue to monitor this weather event and issue warnings and forecasts accordingly.