Police officers monitor situation at Nuku in Serua

A team of police officers from within the Southern Division are monitoring the water level at Nuku in Serua.

The step has been taken following the incident last night whereby a teacher and his daughter were swept away by strong currents while trying to cross a river.

The matter was reported at the Navua Police Station by Nuku Secondary School Principal last night.

A Southern Division Search and Rescue Team is currently looking for the two.

The officers on standby in Nuku have also been advising the people who were trying to cross the creek not to do so due to strong currents.

They have been advised to take shelter at Nuku Secondary School.

Meanwhile, Officers serving at the Rabi Community Post are assisting those who need transport from their various settlements to Banaban Primary School.

The School is one of the evacuation centre’s activated in the North.