Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Natural Disaster

Police officers monitor situation at Nuku in Serua

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 17, 2020 1:20 pm
A team of police officers from within the Southern Division are monitoring the water level at Nuku in Serua.

A team of police officers from within the Southern Division are monitoring the water level at Nuku in Serua.

The step has been taken following the incident last night whereby a teacher and his daughter were swept away by strong currents while trying to cross a river.

The matter was reported at the Navua Police Station by Nuku Secondary School Principal last night.

Article continues after advertisement

A Southern Division Search and Rescue Team is currently looking for the two.

The officers on standby in Nuku have also been advising the people who were trying to cross the creek not to do so due to strong currents.

Source: Fiji Police Force

They have been advised to take shelter at Nuku Secondary School.

Meanwhile, Officers serving at the Rabi Community Post are assisting those who need transport from their various settlements to Banaban Primary School.

The School is one of the evacuation centre’s activated in the North.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.