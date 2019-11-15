Home

Police deployed to Nausori following tornado claims

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
April 8, 2020 6:25 am
Roofs being blown off at Vusuya in Nausori [Source: Sonal Singh]

Police have been deployed to Vusuya in Nausori early this morning following reports of roofs being blown off by strong winds and fallen power posts.

The Central Police Command Center says they started receiving calls around 4am today.

They say officers are now on the ground carrying out their investigations.

FBC News has also received multiple reports from residents within the area.

Speaking to FBC News, Sanjeet Singh of Vusuya says he woke up after he heard a loud noise outside his house and noticed that some power poles had fallen to the ground.

Less than five minutes than everything returned to normal again. So I went out to check around the neighborhood and I saw that my neighbor’s roof were gone, and next door my neighbor’s billiard table was blown off too.

Resident Sonal Jeet claims their roof was blown off this morning by a tornado, farms were destroyed and trees forcefully uprooted.

Another resident, Sereivalu Mo says the iron roofing that was stacked underneath their house was blown away.

He says people experienced a tornado around 2:30am.

