PM concerned after two lives lost in Navua flooding

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama raised his concerns today with the National Disaster Management Office after flashing flooding in Navua led to the loss of two lives.

Briefed today on the preparation and extent of Tropical Cyclone Tino at this stage, the Prime Minister noted that Fijians need to be prepared for more severe weather and ensure they are following the public advisories.

“I was just worried about the two that are missing from the Father and Daughter that are missing in Navua and of course the people in the two evacuation centers. That’s just, we are are going to experience alot of rain, alot of flooding in low lying areas and of course may be strong winds in the Lau Group later on.”

Article continues after advertisement

Director for the National Disaster Management Office, Vasiti Soko says given the heavy downpour overnight, retrieval of the bodies has been impossible.

“As we speak right now, the Fiji Police Force are waiting for the water to recede before they actually move in to help the two that were swept away.”

Soko also revealed that 68 people are currently been sheltered in two evacuation centres activated in Navua overnight.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Security and Defense, Inia Seruiratu reiterating that NDMO advice for the general public to adhere to the warnings and to not take the advice on lightly on what not to do.