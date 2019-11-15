Over three thousand evacuee's take shelter at evacuation centres

There are now 3,115 evacuees in 78 evacuation centers around the country.

The National Disaster Management Office briefed Minister Jone Usamate this morning with the latest update.

The centers are active in the Central, Eastern and Northern Division.

Usamate has also urged authorities to start the damage assessment caused by Tropical Tino.

The NDMO will work with the Ministry of Health to make sure that homes are safe before evacuees return to their homes.