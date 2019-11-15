Northern Lau experience strong winds

Fijians on the island of Kaibu near Yacata in Lau are currently experiencing light rain but strong wind.

With Tropical Cyclone Tino slowly moving towards the Lau group, Vatuvara Private Island says it has made the necessary preparations, especially with its guests.

General Manager, Rob Miller says the current weather being experienced is similar to a mild storm but they’re not taking any risk with TC Tino still over their heads.

“Small amount of rain but mainly winds. It’s not too bad. It’s not as strong as we expected so far. We had sent our guests out and we’ve prepared and got everything organized. So we just waiting for this cyclone to pass over. But it looks like it’s over our heads now so, therefore, we will just wait a few more hours and it will be all over but right now it’s not too bad at all.”

Miller says no damage has been reported on the island and all guests are safe.

The private island is situated on the Northern side of the Lau Group.

Meanwhile, in Ono-I-Lau strong winds have started to pick up with moderate showers since the afternoon.

Caretaker of Onolevu District School, Jitoko Vakarorogo says they’re starting to experience heavy swells with the sea now rough.

Vakarorogo says students were all sent home as of 10am yesterday and Fijians have been advised not to go out to sea.

No evacuation centre has been activated on the island.