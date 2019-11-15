Northern Division prepares for impending cyclone

All government ministries and departments in the Northern Division are pooling their resources with indications that Vanua Levu may take a direct hit from the impending cyclone by Friday.

Acting Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima says the Northern Emergency Operation Centre is on standby and ready to activate as and when the need arises.

He says should TD04F continue on its current track and intensify, it may make landfall on the lower end of Vanua Levu, from Seaqaqa to Lekutu, Bua and to Savusavu.

Rainima says the whole of Vanua Levu has been put on notice to prepare.

“As usual we are urging the public to prepare for the upcoming cyclone. We have also sent weather updates to our provincial office and PA’s and DO’s office and they have asked them to disseminate to the public. We also ask them to keep listening to the radio and news every day to get update on the weather situation.”

District Emergency Operation Centers are also on standby with about 195 evacuation centres identified – 38 in Bua, 49 in Macuata and 108 in Cakaudrove.

According to Rainima, schools that have been identified as evacuation centres are ready to take in evacuees if the need arises.

The Fiji Military Forces, Fiji Police Force and the National Fire Authority are also on standby, ready to help people move to safety.

Generator sets are on standby at the Water Authority of Fiji Depot in Labasa in case of electricity supply outages. People in Nabouwalu can expect to be without electricity on Friday as supply will be shut down and generators on standby.

Schools in the North Division are likely to be closed on Friday should TD 04F continue on its current track.