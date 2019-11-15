Northern division bus services to cease from mid-day

Bus services to areas in the Northern Division that are most at risk during TC Tino will be suspended from mid-day.

Acting Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima says they are working with the Land Transport Authority to inform bus services of this decision.

Rainima says this is being done to ensure the safety of everyone.

The high-risk area identified to be in the path of the cyclone are areas from Labasa to Udu Point and Cakaudrove.

The public is urged to adhere to the directive and start making their way home.

Police have been requested to assist the LTA in this regard.

Bus services in Taveuni have ceased as of this morning while several others were suspended.



Rotuma

This includes services from Labasa to Wainigadru, Kubulau and Wailevu and the Viani and Naweni route.