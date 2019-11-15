Northern community braces for intense weather

Communities from Seaqaqa to Bua and Savusavu are preparing for the worst, with TC Tino moving closer to Fiji.

The Northern Emergency Operation Center has been activated and they are working closely with the district EOC’s in ensuring the safety of all community members.

Heavy rain was experienced across most places in the Northern Division yesterday.

Acting Commissioner Northern, Uraia Rainima says village headmen and district representatives have been tasked with assisting people on the ground in securing their homes and moving to evacuation centres if they feel the need to do so.

“We are giving warning to the people, asking them to take the necessary precaution to move while we still have light. And when they see the waters rising to start packing and move to higher ground or evacuation centers.”

Those living in the low lying or flood prone areas are urged to move to higher grounds now.

Rainima says police and the NFA are ready to assist those who might need help.

In Savusavu, families have been preparing for the cyclone while some made a dash for the supermarket for some last minute shopping to stock up on water, food and batteries.