Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Natural Disaster

Northern community braces for intense weather

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
January 17, 2020 5:15 am

Communities from Seaqaqa to Bua and Savusavu are preparing for the worst, with TC Tino moving closer to Fiji.

The Northern Emergency Operation Center has been activated and they are working closely with the district EOC’s in ensuring the safety of all community members.

Heavy rain was experienced across most places in the Northern Division yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

Acting Commissioner Northern, Uraia Rainima says village headmen and district representatives have been tasked with assisting people on the ground in securing their homes and moving to evacuation centres if they feel the need to do so.

“We are giving warning to the people, asking them to take the necessary precaution to move while we still have light. And when they see the waters rising to start packing and move to higher ground or evacuation centers.”

Those living in the low lying or flood prone areas are urged to move to higher grounds now.

Rainima says police and the NFA are ready to assist those who might need help.

In Savusavu, families have been preparing for the cyclone while some made a dash for the supermarket for some last minute shopping to stock up on water, food and batteries.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.