Non-essential civil servants to stay home today

All non-essential civil servants who are still reporting to work have been requested to stay home today.

The Ministry of Civil Service is advising its members to take precautionary measures against the approaching Tropical Cyclone Harold.

TC Harold is expected to enter the Fiji water earlier today and to pass just to the south of Kadavu before moving towards South Lau.

Article continues after advertisement

It will bring with it strong winds and heavy rains in the Yasawa and Mamanuca group, Viti Levu, Kadavu, the Lomaiviti group and the Southern Lau group.

Fijians have been urged to take the necessary precautions.

EVACUATION CENTRES -Western

Eastern Division Evacuation Center