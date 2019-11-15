No RFMF troops deployed in the North as yet

The Republic of Fiji Military Force personnel remain on standby in Labasa.

RFMF’s Chief of Staff Land Force Major Jerry Waqanisau says they have close to 100 personnel on standby to assist where needed, however, they have not been deployed.

Major Waqanisau says they have not received any reports as yet of major flooding or damage in the Northern Division.

He maintains that they will remain on standby with the Emergency Operation Centre until advised otherwise.

Meanwhile, an RFMF contingent of around 58 personnel are been deployed to Australia this hour to assist in their fight against the bushfires.

Defense Minister Inia Seruiratu told FBC News that Fiji owes the Australians this deployment which is based on the Vuvale Partnership and in response to the Australian government’s continued assistance to Fiji with their previous disasters.