NDMO urges Fijians to remain prepared during cyclone season

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 14, 2022 6:50 am

Preparation is critical and the National Disaster Management Office is ready should another weather system affect the group.

Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu says for now their focus is returning evacuees safely to their homes.

Seruiratu says the NDMO is urging Fijians not to panic and to also prepare well during Fiji’s cyclone season.

Article continues after advertisement

 

“We’ve had TD03F that later developed, we expect one or two to come our way therefore the general message is to just prepare and to listen very carefully to the advice and take the appropriate actions once received.”

As Evacuation Centres continue to remain open in parts of the country, RFMF Commander, Major General Jone Kalouniwai says officers have been deployed to also assist Police and NFA in flood-affected areas.

 

“We have troops on the ground actually helping out with the current disaster crisis that has passed us in the last few days. It’s all part of our responsibility as well and it’s something that the boys have put out in terms of the sacrifice they are making as well.”

Meanwhile, weather models are picking up the development of a low-pressure system to the North of Fiji and the Nadi Weather Office continues to monitor the situation.

 

