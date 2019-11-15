NDMO urges Fijians to adhere to warnings

Director of the National Disaster Management Office, Vasiti Soko is urging Fijians adhere to the regular advisories on safety precautions during a cyclone.

The NDMO yesterday activated emergency operation centers across the country to respond, given the development today of a tropical cyclone.

Soko also pleading with Fijians to follow instructions from the relevant authorities with several recent cases showing a blatant disregard for public advisories.

“Please adhere to the public advisories that is issued out by our office as well as the Met Office. Ensure safety for all. Unfortunately every time we issue warnings, members of the public sometimes take it lightly, we ask you not to take anything lightly when it’s issued from the National Disaster Management Office.”

Director for the Fiji Meteorological Services, Misaele Funaki says Fijians need to be prepared for severe weather with the cyclone expected to affect Vanua Levu and the rest of Fiji from today.

“All the models are projecting it to enter into Fiji waters, could even be intensifying into a category two system, but most of the models are agreeing that it’s a category one system and then becoming a category two system as it moves over the Lomaiviti and into the Lau waters and the islands in the Lau Group.”

The public is reminded to regularly monitor the weather situation and FBC News will be bringing you updates as and when information comes to hand.