NDMO activates emergency operations

The National Disaster Management Office has activated its emergency operations centre as Tropical Cyclone Harold heads our way.

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko says they have briefed the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and members of the cabinet on plans in place.

With Fiji fighting COVID-19, TC Harold also brings with heightened risks and Soko says their teams are working closely with the Ministry of Health.

“This is a collective effort that we will try and carry out with our divisional officers on the ground and as well as respective health officials. We will work closely with the Ministry of Health and our first respondents in making sure that physical distancing is still being practised in the evacuation centre.”

On line briefing undertaken for PM with Commissioners, Director Met, Health and Ministers Seruiratu and Reddy on TC Harold. pic.twitter.com/YYW3dcVKi7 — Jone Usamate (@JoneUsamate) April 6, 2020

Soko is reminding all Fijians to start taking precautions and adhere to all advisories.