Naselesele villagers in Taveuni marked safe from TC Tino

Over-fifteen families in the village of Naselesele, Taveuni have marked themselves safe after experiencing the brunt of the Category 2, Tropical Cyclone Tino at around mid-night.

Villager Ilisapeci Bukarau says Police officers and other government officials have been carrying their routine checks since yesterday evening to ensure the villagers are safe.

However, she adds they have been preparing from Thursday following the alert issued by the Fiji Meteorological Office and the National Disaster Management Office.

She states that strong wind and a heavy downpour were felt mostly in the Northern parts of the island – from Naselesele to Lavena village.

According to Bukarau, no evacuation centre was set aside for the villagers as they need to report to the centre in Waiyevo if the need arises.

The wind has weakened on the island and the villagers are expected to clear debris when day-breaks.