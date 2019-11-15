Namuka Villages experiencing heavy rain

Villages in the Namuka District in Macuata are currently experiencing heavy downpour.

Ravuka Villager Luisa Nuku says they starting getting continuous heavy rain from this morning with winds, strong at times.

Nuku says they have only just secured their homes today, nailing timber and boards over their windows and doors.

She adds, most drains are filled with water and have overflowed onto the roads.

FBC News understands some roads are underwater including small crossings at Ravuka and at Matainadoi.

Namuka is one of the areas of main concern that is predicted to be hit by TC Tino.