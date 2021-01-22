Namotomoto villagers prepared for the worst

Villagers in Namotomoto that have homes situated beside the Nadi River are already preparing for the worst.

Speaking to FBC News, Tarusila Delai says since yesterday they have moved their household items to higher ground.

Delai says the elderly and children are currently taking shelter at the village church as they continue to monitor the rising water from the Nadi River.

Article continues after advertisement

She says the villagers know what to do in this situation as they have experienced a number of flooding.

15-20 houses are located beside the Nadi River.