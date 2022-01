Nadi and Nawaka rivers burst their banks

The Nadi and Nawaka rivers have burst their banks.

The Nadi River has burst its bank from the Navo end while the Nawaka one from the Qeleloa end.

It has also resulted in the entrance to Qeleloa which leads to Togo, Lavusa, Vunayasi and Dratabu being flooded.

Article continues after advertisement

The next high tide is at 1.36am.

Parts of Nadi Town and the back road are still flooded.

Police can also be seen patrolling the town area.