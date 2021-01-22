More rain from Wednesday, cyclone to form by Thursday

Heavy rain is expected to further pick up from Wednesday onwards.

This is according to the Acting Weather Director, Terry Atalifo who says with a trough of low pressure slow moving over the group this is bringing in rain.

Atalifo says from Wednesday the weather will deteriorate.

“The situation by midweek, the weather is expected to further deteriorate due to a low pressure system forming just to the east of Vanuatu by later Tuesday and that low pressure will further develop throughout Wednesday and become a cyclone by later Thursday.”

He says people should prepare for flash flooding as the system will bring plenty of rain.

“We are looking at least 100mm of rainfall and since yesterday the maximum we recorded was 76mm in the 24 hour period. Some are recording 60mm and 67mm here around Viti Levu.”

Atalifo says based on this, Fijians should start making necessary preparations.