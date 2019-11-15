More rain expected as TC Tino continues to move towards Fiji

People can expect more rain today and tomorrow as Category One Tropical Cyclone Tino continues to loom in Fiji waters.

The Nadi Weather Office says TC Tino is currently moving South-Southeast at about 20km/hr.

It says that TC Tino was located about 210km South Southeast of Rotuma and about 300km Northwest of Labasa at 9 this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

Current Situation in Tuvalu: Source: Facebook

Close to its centre the cyclone is expected to have average winds of up to 75km/hr with momentary gusts of up to 100km/hr.

The weather office says a Tropical Cyclone warning remains in force for Rotuma, Cikobia, Taveuni, nearby smaller islands, the Eastern half of Viti Levu, Yasawa, Lau and Lomaiviti group.

A tropical cyclone alert remains in force for the rest of the Fiji group.

A storm warning remains in force for most of the Lau group.

Strong wind and heavy rain warnings remains in force for the rest of the Fiji group.

People can expect periods of heavy rain heavy at times and squally thunderstorms with periods of heavy rain that may cause localized flash flooding of low lying areas.