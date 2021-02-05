Moce island experiencing strong winds and heavy rain

Strong winds and heavy rain have been battering the Lau group since this morning.

This as TD09F was located at about 60 kilometres South South-West of Kabara at around mid-day today and have been drifting southward.

Moce Island residence, Taufa Vunise, says both Nasau and Korotolu villagers experienced strong winds and heavy rain this morning which caught them by surprise.

Article continues after advertisement

She says parents and students were informed that both the Moce Primary and Secondary School will be closed today, prioritizing the safety of both teachers and students.

“So we were concerned because we haven’t been warned from yesterday, despite receiving it from the media. As we speak, we’ve been facing continuous rain and strong winds at times and we don’t have classes because of the students safety as well as teachers is paramount at the moment.”

Tropical Depression 09F is slow-moving and is expected to track southwards and exit Fiji in the next 24 hours.