Ministry to ensure state of readiness: Seruiratu

The Ministry of Disaster Management is gearing up towards a state of readiness as we enter the cyclone season.

The National Disaster Management Office is working with the Fiji Meteorological Service to ensure all systems and processes are in place to prepare first responders as well as communities.

Minister Inia Seruiratu says various arms of government and other stakeholders need to be able to act on a moment’s notice.

“It’s important for us to understand our state of readiness before we go into the season so we can identify critical areas that need to be addressed and who is going to take responsibility and of course what resources are needed or if there are critical issues in those areas that need to be addressed.”

While the government is making its preparations, Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate is pleading with vulnerable communities to not be complacent.

“You’ve seen from the weather forecast that we’re in a La Nina and there’s going to be a lot of rainfall and the possibility of flooding. There’s a need for everyone to make sure that our waterways are clean and the water needs to go out quickly and people need to pay a lot more attention.”

For weeks now, the NDMO has been running disaster Awareness campaigns, educating Fijians on safety measures.

Authorities have assured that they will release timely and accurate information in the event of a tropical cyclone.