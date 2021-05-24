Ministry takes proactive approach

Due to allegations of sexual assault at evacuation centers during cyclones, the Disaster Management Ministry has this time taken a proactive approach.

Minister, Inia Seruiratu says all ministries and relevant stakeholders have been allocated different tasks ahead of the cyclone season to ensure the safety of evacuees.

Seruiratu says the Ministry for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation has been tasked with the protection aspects of Fijians who will move to evacuation centers.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the allegations of sexual assault were unfortunate and Standard Operating Procedures are now in place to prevent such incidents in future.

“It’s unfortunate that these are happening, we have clusters, we have the Ministry for Women and Social Welfare that is responsible for the protection cluster. I had mentioned last week that we have developed SOP’s for evacuation centers.”

Seruiratu also says police and military personnel will not be at every evacuation center as he calls for support from communities.

Fiji is expecting three cyclones this season with one to two expected to be category three to five.