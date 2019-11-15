Ministry beef up disaster preparedness and awareness

Fijians on the Island of Moala in Lau were advised on the importance of disaster preparedness as we enter another cyclone season.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Inia Seruiratu, says disaster awareness is critical in these trying times, particularly for the Lau group as they have often have had to bear the brunt of cyclones in the past years.

The Minister held a talanoa session with villagers in Moala on a joint mission program to Southern Lau with the UN agencies.

Article continues after advertisement

He says Fijians must learn from past natural hazards and its impact on society and our economy.

“The focus is basically on humanitarian assistance particularly post-TC Harold and COVID-19 recovery and rehabilitation. And most important development as well.”

Turaga Ni Koro of Keteira village Marika Bolatolu says they have experienced severe devastation of disaster, however, they are capitalizing on whatever resources they have to sustain them.

The 70-year-old adds they’ve been using the community hall and church for evacuation purposes when a disaster strikes.

“For us here on the island we always follow advice from the National Disaster Management Office and the Weather Office about tropical disturbances. I have been holding this position for the past 22 years and we’ve been following the same evacuation procedure throughout. But we are thankful that our sea-wall has been protecting us from storm surge for the past 37 years.”

UN Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha and Director NDMO Vasiti Soko also distributed disaster preparedness kits to students as well as villagers.