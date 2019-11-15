Met Services issues heavy rain alert

The Fiji Meteorological Services has issued a heavy rain alert for the Western half of Vanua Levu, Yasawa and Mamanuca group and the Western half of Viti Levu.

Tropical Disturbance 04F lies to the far northwest of Fiji and the associated active rain bands are expected to start affecting the group from tomorrow.

For now, people in the Western half of Vanua Levu can expect cloudy periods with some showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Article continues after advertisement

Showers are expected to increase to rain and become frequent and heavy with squally thunderstorms from tomorrow.

Similar conditions are in the forecast for Yasawa and Mamanuca group and the Western half of Viti Levu.