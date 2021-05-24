Home

Natural Disaster

Manual designed to help with disaster preparedness

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
February 5, 2022 5:01 pm
[Source: Inia Seruiratu/Twitter]

The government is equipping community leaders and members with the right knowledge and skills so they can be prepared for a disaster.

A Climate Smart Community Based Disaster Risk Management Training Manual was launched yesterday, and Minister Inia Seruiratu says this will strengthen disaster management.

Seruiratu says the manual outlines the roles and responsibilities of each community member during a natural disaster.

Article continues after advertisement

“A standard syllabus and methodology utilized by practitioners in the training of communities will lead to acceptable and quality standard preparedness for disasters at the community level.”

Seruiratu says the manual will enable communities to formulate their own community disaster response plans.

The Manual also provides guidance to community members on how to conduct accurate initial damage assessments that will potentially enable the quick delivery of targeted and needs-based assistance from authorities following a disaster.

