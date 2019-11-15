Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC HAROLD
We will rise back on our feet: PM|26 Fijians sustain injuries during TC Harold|West Network restoration efforts underway: Digicel|One evacuation center remains open in Seaqaqa|Homes and plantations destroyed in Dravuni, Kadavu|TC Harold further impinges Nadi businesses|Storm surges destroys more than 20 homes in Makadru|New Zealand willing to assist Fiji|22 evacuation centres open in the North|Makadru village suffers extensive damage|Houses damaged in Vatoa, Lau|Lomanikaya in Vatulele sustains massive damage|1,778 people in evacuation centres|TC Harold passes near Kadavu|Restriction of Movement on Viti Levu to remain until 8pm|85 evacuation centres activated across Fiji|More than 100 people sheltering at LDS church|Fallen trees and crop damage in Bua|People found loitering will be arrested: Qiliho|Suva CBD quietens down amid COVID-19 and TC Harold|Families in Wailoaloa awakened by storm surges|Stay indoors, do not take risks: PM Bainimarama|All of Viti Levu on restricted movement|Winds start to pick up in Lau|Australia pledges $350k for relief efforts|
Full Coverage

Natural Disaster

Major damage to FRA infrastructure

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 9, 2020 2:41 pm
Koro Jetty washed away [Source: FRA]

Both the Queens and Kings Road are open for all traffic.

However, several roads have lane restrictions around Viti Levu due to fallen trees and debris.

Commuters are advised to take precaution as the Fiji Roads Authority use heavy machinery to clear the roads.

Article continues after advertisement

The FRA has also received reports of damage from the outer islands.

The causeway at the Cicia Jetty has washed out.

The Cicia Coastal Road is partly affected and only accessible by 4WD vehicles.

The Koro Jetty has also sustained damage.

All roads in Koro, Gau, Vanuabalavu and Rotuma are open.

In Moala, the Jetty causeway has washed out and the Jetty structure has been severely damaged.

The FRA says it is trying to get reports from other parts of the country.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.