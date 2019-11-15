Major damage to FRA infrastructure

Both the Queens and Kings Road are open for all traffic.

However, several roads have lane restrictions around Viti Levu due to fallen trees and debris.

Commuters are advised to take precaution as the Fiji Roads Authority use heavy machinery to clear the roads.

Togo Crossing in Nausori is still under water. #EFL has been informed of fallen electricity pole. Please be extremely cautious and do not attempt to cross flooded roadways. pic.twitter.com/AGzbfS4nIX — Fiji Roads Authority (@FijiRoads) April 9, 2020

The FRA has also received reports of damage from the outer islands.

The causeway at the Cicia Jetty has washed out.

The Cicia Coastal Road is partly affected and only accessible by 4WD vehicles.

The Koro Jetty has also sustained damage.

All roads in Koro, Gau, Vanuabalavu and Rotuma are open.

In Moala, the Jetty causeway has washed out and the Jetty structure has been severely damaged.

The FRA says it is trying to get reports from other parts of the country.