Macuata evacuees return home

Families taking shelters in various evacuation centers in Macuata have started leaving for home.

Qelemumu Primary School, the evacuation center for the village and settlements nearby took in several families last night.

School Manager Walter Ryland says they opened up three classrooms for families from Korovou Settlement.

Ryland says they are glad to help out the families during times like this.

16-year-old Semisi Peni told FBC News they experienced the heavy rain and strong winds last night.

Upon instruction from his father, the whole family moved to take shelter at the school.

When FBC News visited the school this morning, the families were packing up and ready to head back