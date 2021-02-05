Home

Low pressure system to form over the weekend

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
February 5, 2021 4:35 pm

A heavy rain warning is in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller island.

An active trough of low pressure remains slow moving over the Northern parts of the group and continues to influence the weather over the country.

Along the active trough, a low pressure system is expected to form to the North of Fiji but has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

The system is expected to mainly affect the Northern and Eastern Division and persistant heavy falls could lead to flash flooding.

