Low pressure system to bring more rain

A low pressure system analyzed to the Northwest of Yasawa at 3pm may intensify into a Tropical Disturbance by Monday.

The Fiji Meteorological Services says the system will bring more heavy rain in the Northern, Eastern and Central Divisions.

The system is associated with an active trough of low pressure.

Forecaster, Vinal Prakash, says the system is expected to lie Northeast of Vanua Levu by tomorrow.

“From Tuesday later onwards we expect that there’s a slight chance it might develop into a tropical cyclone. Very low range of Category one but at the moment – the chances for it is very low so we are monitoring the system.”

Prakash says persistent heavy rain can lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.

“For Western Division we expect cloudy conditions with some showers and afternoon or evening thunderstorms. With that evening thunderstorms we expect localized heavy falls. For the other group that is Northern, Central and Eastern Division, we expect occasional rain. Heavy at times and few thunderstorms.”

The current rainy weather is due to an active trough of low pressure which is slow moving over Fiji.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and the Yasawa group and is now in force for eastern half of Viti Levu, Lau and Lomaiviti group.