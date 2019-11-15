Low pressure system now a Tropical Disturbance

The low-pressure system which has been hovering over Fiji has now been upgraded to a Tropical Disturbance (TD03F) as of this afternoon.

The Fiji Meteorological Office says the disturbance is expected to gradually intensify and upgrade into a depression within the next 12 to 24 hours.

There is also now a high chance of it developing into a Tropical Cyclone in the next 48 to 72 hours.

The weatherman says TD03F remains slow moving to the north of Rotuma and is expected to move south towards the group in the next two days and bring heavy rain and strong winds.

The system is forecast to track just to the west of Yasawa and Mamanuca Group before turning and moving southeastwards tracking south of Kadavu then towards southern part of Lau Group.

The Nadi weather office says due to the erratic behavior tropical cyclones exhibit in our region, there can be uncertainties in the track.

The Fiji Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the situation closely and any alert and warning will be issued as and when necessary in the coming days.

Members of the public are advised to remain updated with the latest weather information and take alerts and warnings seriously when issued.

