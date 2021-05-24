Home

Low-pressure system develops near Vanuatu

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
January 5, 2022 4:15 pm
[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service]

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a low-pressure system is developing near Vanuatu and is expected to linger over open waters between Fiji and Vanuatu for the next few days.

It says the chance of this low pressure developing into a tropical cyclone is low from now until Sunday.

However, from Monday onwards the probability of this low intensifying further may increase to moderate.

The Meteorological Service says from Friday and into the weekend, a trough that is associated with this low-pressure system is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds over the Fiji group.

Another active trough of low pressure lies to the Northeast of the group, it is expected to drift Southwest and affect the Northern and Eastern parts of the country from tonight.

Hence, the Meteorological Service says a heavy rain alert is now in force for the whole Fiji Group.

A Strong Wind Warning remains in force for the land areas of Lau Group and is now in force for Vanua Levu.

A Strong Wind Warning remains in force for Lau and Vanua Levu waters.

