Lau group weather updates

Strong winds which were felt by villagers of Susui in Vanuabalavu last night has started to die down.

Susui Turaga-ni-koro Sekope Duri says they experienced strong gusts of wind and rain at around 11 last night and it started to calm around 4 this morning.

Duri adds 26 villagers are currently residing in the activated evacuation center in the village.

Article continues after advertisement

In Ono-i-Lau, villagers confirmed that they are also feeling a momentary gust of wind and swells.

Villager Jitoko Vakarorogo says rain started at around midnight and wind slightly picked up its speed around 2am.

Vakarorogo adds as of this morning, the rain has stopped in Ono-i-Lau and they’re only experiencing slow breeze compared to the strong wind last night.

He adds villagers’ remains on standby despite the calm weather situation they’re experiencing this morning.

Meanwhile, weather in Lakeba is reportedly calmer.

Waciwaci villager Tufui Kiso says rain was only felt late yesterday evening and into the night, however, it stopped at 3am.

Kiso says villagers are still continuing their preparation despite the calmer situation they’re experiencing.

She adds the village hall is on standby to take evacuees if and when the need arise.