Landslide affect houses in Valase

Three families in Valase settlement in Maui Bay in Nadroga counted themselves lucky following a landslide that damaged their homes.

The landslide happened on Monday morning when members of the three families were fast asleep.

Family member Makereta Liku says the continuous heavy rain from the weekend triggered the slide, and they were fortunate that they escaped unharmed.

“Only the front room and the porch are left. The whole sitting room and the whole kitchen were damaged, and the soil is still inside our house now. “

Ramesh Prasad, whose house was also damaged, says he was sleeping when he heard a loud bang, and when he went outside, he saw that the landslide had damaged part of his house.

He says they were lucky to be alive.

The three families are currently working on clearing their homes.