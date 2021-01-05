Home

Korovou Flats between Tavua Town and Nadarivatu Road junction closed

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
January 29, 2021 8:22 am
Flood waters in Ba [Source: Zehan Ali]

The Korovou Flats between Tavua Town and Nadarivatu Road junction is also closed due to flooding.

The Nasavusavu Road along the Kings Highway in Nalawa, Ra is under water and is inaccessible to vehicles.

Motorists are urged to refrain from making unnecessary movements and take extra precautions as rain continues in the area.

Matawailevu villager Netani Navutovuto told FBC News that other low-lying areas in Nalawa are flooded.


[Source: Zehan ALi]

He says the Veitiri crossing in Dobuilevu is also underwater and has affected movement.

Navutovuto adds, this area is prone to flooding during heavy rain.

The National Disaster Management Office is reminding Fijians to refrain from wading in flooded areas or crossings to avoid mishaps.


[Source: Zehan ALi]

