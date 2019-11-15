Home

Heavy rain leads to flash flooding in Sri Nagar Navua

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 17, 2020 3:35 pm
Heavy downpour since morning led to flash flooding in Sri Nagar just past Rampur school in Navua along the Queens Highway.

A resident says there was also high tide this afternoon which led to the rising water level.

The resident says there are around 13 houses in the area.

Meanwhile, more than 60 people are now taking shelter at two evacuation centers in Navua.

FBC News has been informed that 42 people are taking shelter at LDS Church in Calia while six families are taking shelter at the Old Navua hospital.

Police in Navua are also on standby to assist people in need.

