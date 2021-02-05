Heavy rain in Labasa causes surface flooding

The access road near Siberia Branch in Labasa is under flood waters after heavy rain overnight.

Labasa has been experiencing heavy rain since last night into this morning.

Resident Avinesh Prasad says while there is surface flooding on the access road, the town remains clear and is open for business.

Pictures on social media shows motorists are driving through floodwaters this morning as a result of the heavy down pour last night.