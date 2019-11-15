Heavy rain continues in North

The Northern Division continues to be pelted with rain as TC Tino inches closer to Vanua Levu with the Cakaudrove and Macuata provinces stand to be affected the most.

Villages in the upper Macuata province and Cakaudrove have been put on notice to expect heavy rain and strong winds from now, as TC Tino is expected to make landfall in the next few hours.

Places most at risk in Macuata include Nadogo, Namuka, Dogotuki, Udu and Cikobia and for Cakaudrove, the Districts of Tawake, Saqani, Vaturova, Natewa, Tunuloa, Rabi, Kioa, Taveuni, Qamea and Yacata.

Acting Commissioner Northern Uraia Rainima says the villagers have been informed and are prepared.

Rainima says there haven’t been any reports of flooding yet but it can be expected soon due to the heavy downpour.

“All stations have reported that they are still receiving rain, heavy at times but we can expect something of that sort maybe today because rain has been going from last night and still continuing in some of these areas.”



Meanwhile, Rainima says while they have not made a decision to close Labasa Town, businesses are expected to close down soon.

“We are planning to close down all these businesses operating within Labasa Town. The first thing we have done is to cut the bus services so that it will help us in closing down the whole town.”

Police have put up checkpoints at both ends of the town to minimize movement into the town and the military has stated it is willing to provide manpower to the police to help in their operation.