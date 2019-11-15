Home

Heavy rain alert remains in force for Western half of Viti Levu

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 6, 2020 12:55 pm
[Source: Nadraki Weathher]

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the Western half of Viti Levu, Yasawa and the Mamanuca group, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands including the Southern Lau group.

This as severe Tropical Cyclone Harold has made landfall on the island of Espiritu Santo in Vanuatu at 10 this morning.

TC Harold made landfall as a category five system with sustained winds of approximately 215km per hour close to its centre.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says on the current track, TC Harold is expected to pass just to the southwest of the Fiji group from Wednesday.

As TC Harold moves closer to Fiji, people should expect associated rain bands with strong and gusty northerly windy conditions from Tuesday onwards.


[Source: Nadraki Weathher]

This is initially over the Yasawa and the Mamanuca group, Western half of Viti Levu and Kadavu.

The Fiji Meteorological Office is advising Fijians to prepare accordingly, take necessary steps to ensure homes and properties are secure.

They are also urging living along low lying areas to beware of the escape routes in the event of rising floodwaters.

