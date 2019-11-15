Heavy rain alert in force for Vanua Levu

The Nadi Weather Office says the tropical depression which is currently located about 1500km west-northwest of Nadi at mid-day today has no direct threat to Fiji.

The weather office says TD6F is expected to intensify further and become a tropical cyclone later tonight.

Close to its center, it has average wind speeds of 55km/hr with gusts to 80km/hr. It is moving southwards at about 4km/hr towards New Caledonia

Article continues after advertisement

Once it becomes a tropical cyclone it will be called UESI a Tongan name.

Meanwhile, another shallow low-pressure system persists to the north of Fiji and is expected to gradually drift south towards the group around mid-week.

The weather office says the low pressure with its associated cloud and rain could affect the group as early as Tuesday.

In anticipation of this, a heavy rain alert is in force for the northern and eastern parts of the group, eastern and interior parts of the larger islands.