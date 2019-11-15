Home

Government is prepared for TC Harold: PM

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 7, 2020 4:25 pm
[Source: NaDraki Weather]

The government has assured there are plans for evacuating people due to TC Harold despite challenges posed by COVID-19.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says all arms of the government is working on this.

If any areas under lockdown see serious flooding and need to be evacuated, we have contingency plans in place to prevent any mixing between evacuees and Fijians who are close contacts of existing COVID-positive patients –– so you should have no hesitation in evacuating as normal if flooding poses a risk. All evacuation centres will also be sanitised, and regularly monitored to ensure that they are not filled beyond capacity.

The Prime Minister says they were always aware that COVID-19 containment efforts had to be weather-proof due to the very real possibility of a severe storm striking Fiji.

Bainimarama says people in the Yasawa and Mamanuca groups, Viti Levu, Kadavu, the Lomaiviti Group and the Southern Lau Group can expect strong winds and heavy rain tomorrow.

